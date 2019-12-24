Malawi Revenue Authority Train Business Scribes in New Tax Measures

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) was part of the annual conference of Association of Business Journalists (ABJ) held from 20 to 21 December at Sunbird Nkopola in Mangochi, where the tax collector conducted training about new tax measures.

Kapoloma addresses the business journalists Aubrey Mchulu speaking at the event

Officially opening the conference, MRA's Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, hailed the cordial relationship that he said has existed the tax bull, ABJ, media houses and the Malawi media for over 5 years now.

He said journalists dealing with business news should are frequently contacting MRA to get more details about tax news.

"Business journalists play a pivotal role in dissemination of tax related issues hence MRA's continued presence to offer taxation training to Business Journalists in the country simultaneously ABJ's activities," Kapoloma said.

ABJ members were trained on the application of tax measures like the removal of duty on motorcycles popularly know as Kabaza, calculation of carbon tax and Pay As You Earn (PAYE)

In his remarks, the outgoing National Coordinator for ABJ, Aubrey Mchulu, applauded MRA's commitment towards the Association and urged business journalists to utilise the opportunity to gather more information of newly introduced tax measures.

Before concluding the annual conference, ABJ elected new office bearers.

The new National Coordinator is Vincent Khonyongwa he works for MBC as Director of News and Programmes.

He has vowed to enhance professionalism in Malawi's Business Journalism practice by increasing frequency of specialised trainings.

ABJ was established in 2007 with the aim of building capacity of practitioners in the field of Business Journalism while upholding the values of business news coverage.

The group's membership comprise Business Journalists working for online publications like Nyasa Times, radios, televisions, newspapers, magazines and others who correspond for both local and international news wire services.