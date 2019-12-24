Mozambique: If Insurgents Show Their Faces, Dialogue Would Be Possible

24 December 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Metangula

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday expressed his willingness to enter into dialogue to end the terrorist attacks that are destabilising parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

He was speaking in Lago district, in the neighbouring province of Niassa, during the ceremony to re-inaugurate the historic Anglican church of Messumba.

The Cabo Delgado insurrection, which began in October 2017, is so far faceless. Nyusi said the attacks are carried out by people who do not identify themselves, and do not explain what their true intentions are.

"Our brothers are being killed in some parts of Cabo Delgado by people whom we don't know", he added. "We don't know who they are or what they want. If they told us, then we would sit down with these people, so that they can talk".

Nyusi stressed the role of religion in helping to create a spirit of harmony among citizens."Hence, religious denominations have a role of great relevance", he said, "which goes well beyond divulging the word of God, to bring a spiritual peace, for a more harmonious, prosperous and reconciled life, and cohesion among Mozambicans".

He thanked the churches for their commitment to preserving peace "and I would like this to continue".

In his second term of office, which begins in mid-January, the priority would be job creation, Nyusi said. "We shall soon begin a new five year cycle, in which we are banking on creating more jobs, particularly for young people".

He hoped that the government would be able to count on commitment to this goal "from all forces in society, including the churches".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Governance
Conflict
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.