Mozambique: If Insurgents Show Their Faces, Dialogue Would Be Possible

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Sunday expressed his willingness to enter into dialogue to end the terrorist attacks that are destabilising parts of the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

He was speaking in Lago district, in the neighbouring province of Niassa, during the ceremony to re-inaugurate the historic Anglican church of Messumba.

The Cabo Delgado insurrection, which began in October 2017, is so far faceless. Nyusi said the attacks are carried out by people who do not identify themselves, and do not explain what their true intentions are.

"Our brothers are being killed in some parts of Cabo Delgado by people whom we don't know", he added. "We don't know who they are or what they want. If they told us, then we would sit down with these people, so that they can talk".

Nyusi stressed the role of religion in helping to create a spirit of harmony among citizens."Hence, religious denominations have a role of great relevance", he said, "which goes well beyond divulging the word of God, to bring a spiritual peace, for a more harmonious, prosperous and reconciled life, and cohesion among Mozambicans".

He thanked the churches for their commitment to preserving peace "and I would like this to continue".

In his second term of office, which begins in mid-January, the priority would be job creation, Nyusi said. "We shall soon begin a new five year cycle, in which we are banking on creating more jobs, particularly for young people".

He hoped that the government would be able to count on commitment to this goal "from all forces in society, including the churches".