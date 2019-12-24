Mozambique: United States Acknowledges Nyusi's Victory

Maputo — The United States administration has acknowledged the victory of President Filipe Nyusi and the ruling Frelimo Party in Mozambique's general and provincial elections held on 15 October, but expresses concern about allegations of electoral fraud.

A statement from the US State Department, issued after the Constitutional Council on Monday validated and proclaimed the election results, congratulated the Mozambican people for participating in the elections.

"We look forward to strengthening our longstanding bilateral relationship by working with President Filipe Nyusi as he begins his new term in office and with the people of Mozambique in pursuit of stability, economic development, and increased prosperity", it said.

Nonetheless, the US government "notes that opposition parties, civil society groups, and election observers have made credible allegations of significant election-related fraud and intimidation. These irregularities raise concerns about Mozambique's commitment to free and fair elections".

The US administration urged the Mozambican authorities "to fully address the serious concerns raised by observer missions in order to reinforce respect for the rule of law and good governance".

"The next five years promise to be a transformational period for Mozambique", the State Department said. "The challenge ahead is to ensure that this transformation benefits all Mozambicans".

That would require consolidating the peace agreement signed by Nyusi and Ossufo Momade, leader of the main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, on 6 August, it added, and on "implementing reforms that promote transparency, and ensuring that all stakeholders are represented and can fully exercise their roles in Mozambique's democracy".