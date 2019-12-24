South Africa: Hawks Arrest Two Free State Court Officials for Fraud

The Hawks arrested a former court manager and administration clerk on Monday on fraud related charges.

Former court manager Desmond Mokhobo, 32, and administration clerk Mxolisi Kakalatsa, 38, were arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team and subsequently appeared in the Zastron Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud, the Hawks said in a statement.

Mokhobo and Kakalatsa allegedly defrauded the department of almost R380 000 between January 2018 and July 2019. They allegedly transferred third party funds from different courts into a designated account.

The stolen funds included maintenance money, admission of guilt fines, bail, court fines, and fines collected on behalf of other government institutions.

"Both suspects have been charged for fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). They have been granted R2 000 bail each and the case has been remanded to January 8, 2020, at the same court," Warrant Officer Linda Steyn said in the statement

