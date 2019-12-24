Nigeria: 10+1 Reasons Rivers Billionaire Chief, Lulu-Briggs, Has Not 'Found Rest' One Year After His Death

December 27, 2019 will make it one year a Rivers State-born billionaire, High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs passed on in Accra, Ghana and his remains are yet to be brought back home and accorded a befitting burial according to Kalabari culture and tradition.

Lulu-Briggs, a philanthropist and founder of the Monu Polo Oil Prospecting Company passed on in December, 27, 2018 in Ghana.

His remains have not been brought home for burial because members of his family are locked in a cold war over the circumstances surrounding his death.

The fight among the family members stalled the burial of the late billionaire scheduled early this year.

The second son of the deceased, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his stepmother, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs are in a cold war over who would take custody of the corpse.

While Dumo accused his stepmother of delaying the burial, the latter alleged that the issues concerning the deceased's properties were the major bone of contention.

Dumo alleged that Seinye has questions to answer about the 88-year-old philanthropist's death.

An autopsy was carried out at the Military Hospital, Accra, Ghana on July 19, but Dumo and his brothers reportedly objected to the procedure and requested that another autopsy be carried out. It was learnt that Ghanaian authorities rejected the request.

The Nigeria Police Force is also said to be investigating Lulu-Briggs' death.

It was learnt that despite opposition from Dumo and his siblings Senibo and Sofiri, the Will was read on July 26.

The deceased was said to have left substantial wealth to Seinye.

It was learnt that the late High Chief did not accommodate any of his three elder sons in the Will, but stated that they should be taken care of.

It was learnt that in the Will, the late statesman expressed a wish to be given a Christian burial

The kinsmen of the deceased, under the aegis of Oruwari Briggs-Canoe House Abonnema, in an advertorial placed in May, 2019, raised the alarm over the whereabouts of the High Chief, who also doubled as the head of Oruwari Briggs. In the advertorial, signed by High Chief A.B Ajumogobia, Chief Ibim Masi Briggs, Chief Solomon W.Y Briggs and four others, Lulu-Briggs kinsmen said they didn't know the whereabouts of their son, who was allegedly announced dead by the family on December 27, 2018 while he was travelling to Ghana.

Many prominent Nigerians, including former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan, had tried to resolve the matter, but the contending parties appear not to come to terms.

In the midst of the protracted family crisis that has delayed the burial of the Kalabari High Chief, the Rivers State Government has offered to bury the octogenarian.

The body of the deceased is still lying in a mortuary in Accra, almost a year after he was pronounced death.

It beggars belief that a man, who dried the tears, wiped the sweats and afforded rest to countless persons, has been deprived rest.