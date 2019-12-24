South Africa: Justice Department Officials Arrested for Fraud

Two former Justice and Constitutional Development officials have appeared at the Zastron Magistrate Court in the Free State on charges of fraud.

Former court manager Desmond Mokhobo (32) and Mxolisi Kakalatsa (38), an administration clerk in the of Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, were arrested on Monday by the Serious Corruption investigation team and subsequently appeared in court for allegedly defrauding the department almost R380 000 between January 2018 and July 2019.

They allegedly transferred third party funds from different courts into a designated account.

The alleged stolen funds included maintenance money, admission of guilt fines, bail, court fines and fines collected on behalf of other government institutions.

Both suspects have been charged for fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

They have been granted R2 000 bail each. The case has been remanded to 8 January 2020 at the same court.