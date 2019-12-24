Ethiopia: 'It's Ethiopia's Season'

21 December 2019
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)
editorial

It looks like Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has begun an undeclared campaign on the behest of his newly merged and yet-to-be registered Prosperity Party (PP), which he chairs. Addressing a conference on peace held at Millennium Hall in Addis Abeba on Friday, December 20, 2019, he declared that this is "Ethiopia's Season."

It looks like Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has begun an undeclared campaign on the behest of his newly merged and yet-to-be registered Prosperity Party (PP), which he chairs. Addressing a conference on peace held at Millennium Hall in Addis Abeba on Friday, December 20, 2019, he declared that this is "Ethiopia's Season."

In confident mood and enumerating some of the achievements of his administration and recent international recognition President Sahlework Zewdie and members of his cabinet have received from various entities, he said Ethiopia's prosperity is inevitable. It sounded more like a campaign speech, intended to inspire his base, increasingly those in the urban middle and upper-middle class.

The conference, organised by members of the business community, was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Muferiat Kamil, minister of Peace, and Benalef Andualem, in charge of PP's secretariate.

The peace conference was a conclusion of a series of public dialogue sessions held at different venues in the last couple of weeks involving youth, business leaders, social media influencers and religious and community leaders from the Amhara and Oromia regional states. The series of dialogues with various communities aimed at reducing the tensions and disturbances that have been happening in some areas of the regions, resulting in loss of lives and property damage.

Members of the business community would like to see this change in order to ensure there is "an Ethiopia, safe and convenient for all its citizens," according to Frealem Shibabaw, chairwoman of the committee which organised the conference.

Read the original article on Addis Fortune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Addis Fortune

Most Popular
Ethiopia
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.