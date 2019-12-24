Ethiopia: 'It's Ethiopia's Season'

editorial

It looks like Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has begun an undeclared campaign on the behest of his newly merged and yet-to-be registered Prosperity Party (PP), which he chairs. Addressing a conference on peace held at Millennium Hall in Addis Abeba on Friday, December 20, 2019, he declared that this is "Ethiopia's Season."

In confident mood and enumerating some of the achievements of his administration and recent international recognition President Sahlework Zewdie and members of his cabinet have received from various entities, he said Ethiopia's prosperity is inevitable. It sounded more like a campaign speech, intended to inspire his base, increasingly those in the urban middle and upper-middle class.

The conference, organised by members of the business community, was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, Muferiat Kamil, minister of Peace, and Benalef Andualem, in charge of PP's secretariate.

The peace conference was a conclusion of a series of public dialogue sessions held at different venues in the last couple of weeks involving youth, business leaders, social media influencers and religious and community leaders from the Amhara and Oromia regional states. The series of dialogues with various communities aimed at reducing the tensions and disturbances that have been happening in some areas of the regions, resulting in loss of lives and property damage.

Members of the business community would like to see this change in order to ensure there is "an Ethiopia, safe and convenient for all its citizens," according to Frealem Shibabaw, chairwoman of the committee which organised the conference.