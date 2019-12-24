Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Breaks Down As He Buries Nephew

24 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Vice President Kembo Mohadi broke down this morning during the burial of his nephew Abel Muleya (49) who became the 6th member in the Mohadi clan to be buried at their Mtetengwe shrine this year.

Some senior women in the family had to spend much of the time consoling the Vice President. Muleya died at his home in Beitbridge on Friday afternoon and is survived by two children. Addressing over 500 mourners, Cde Mohadi said it was sad that he was one of the surviving elders who has buried most family members after the death of his father a few years ago.

More to follow...

