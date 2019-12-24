Nigeria: Mechanical Engineers Partner UK Academy On Youth Entrepreneurship

24 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Yinka Kolawole

The Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NImechE) is collaborating with the United Kingdom-based Royal Academy of Engineering on a project that will see engineering students of Nigeria's tertiary institutions and young graduates compete for innovative ideas tagged, Forging Africa's Future Mechanical Engineers (FAFME).

The project is jointly funded by Global Challenges Research Fund, (GCRF).

At the flag-off of the project in Ikorodu, Lagos, Project Manager/Grant Awardee of FAFME, Mrs Osazoduwa Agboneni, said the initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between the gown and the industry through capacity building, by preparing young engineers to be entrepreneurs.

She noted that the programme involves training in engineering designs and skills, such as welding, automobile, maintenance, operations and metal fabrication.

According to her, other components of the projects include chapter/campus competition, zonal competition, national capacity building boot camp for 200 participants and 40 mentors across Nigeria, sponsored engineering design training for 100 people, establishment of a digital design and fabrication hub in Ikorodu to create a sustaining environment for individuals and businesses and encourage growth of local innovation ecosystems.

She stated: "We are looking at building the mechanical engineering skills of Nigerian students and graduate who had left school between three to four years on how they could improve their skills because many of them are out of school and jobless. "We have a lot of innovative ideas coming from our schools but nothing is been done to commercialize the projects. We want to get the best mechanical engineering projects from schools and let them compete with other schools in different states, and zonal level.

"We are looking at having 3D printers and another facility that would help to come out with a good prototype, have a good product for the market and create jobs as well as break the prices in the market instead of importing products."

In his remarks, national chairman, NImechE, Robinson Ejilah, noted that innovation is at the heart of economic growth and job creation as it could transform productivity and enhance efficiency.

He pledged that the Institution would adequately support the project by putting in place structures for training and mentoring of youths in mechanical engineering design and fabrication skills.

