Nigeria: Anglican Bishop Raises Concern Over Rising Debt Burden

24 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Anglican Bishop of Lagos State, Rev. Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, in his Christmas message to the nation urged Nigerian leaders against plunging the nation "into undue economic bondage."

He however hailed the stabilization in the foreign exchange market in the last one year but reiterates the increasing debt burden is a source of concern.

Rev. Olumakaiye said: "Recently however, there has been some concern over inordinate spending, the national debt burden and depleting forex reserves especially in the second half of 2019.

"Economists are positing that this portends a further depletion of our currency, worsening economy and impending hardship. Again we implore our leaders to avoid plunging the nation into any undue economic bondage."

The Bishop commended however the strides recorded in the transportation sector with the ongoing railway modernization.

He called for prayers on Nigerian leaders, saying leadership is critical to the progress of the nation.

"Our leaders need more prayers, leadership is a critical factor to a nation's progress but it has pre-loaded inputs.

"Competence, savvy, dexterity and intelligence are key but so also is integrity and fairness. These are qualities sorely lacking in our time. A familiar phrase has been, 'when the desirable is not available, the available becomes the desirable," he posited.

He pointed out that Christmas is a unique celebration as it "brings us to the consciousness of the peace that Christ brought to us as individuals, family and the nation. It reminds us of how Christ brought us out of darkness into God's Marvelous light."

He decried the misuse of the social media and it transformation into "deadly channels of subterfuge and deception", saying, "Tribal sentiments were whipped up, fuelled and fanned. Yet, we thank God, peace prevailed!

"What the Lord has done (and continues to do) for us in Nigeria, mere words would fail to express our appreciation to God.

Our leaders need more prayers, leadership is a critical factor to a nation's progress but it has pre-loaded inputs, " the Bishop added.

