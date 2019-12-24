Nigeria: Anambra Int'l Airport to Be Delivered in 15 Months Time Says APGA National Chairman

24 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Titus Eleweke Awka

National chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye has given hint that the Anambra state international airport,Imueri would be delivered in 15 months time.

Oye gave the assurance on Tuesday during an empowerment programme organised by majority leader of Anambra State House Assembly Hon. Nnamdi Okafor ,where over 500 people received various items in Awka, Anambra state.

The APGA national chairman said that the airport would be bigger than Lagos international airport by .8 kilometres.

According to him, the international airport would be 3.8 kilometres, bigger than Lagos airport which is 3 kilometres.

"We decided to add the. 8 killomtres to make it one of the best in the world. The tarmac will be better than Chicago airport in America" he said.

He further stated that by June next year,the state government would deliver 10, 000 conference seaters complex in Awka,the Anambra state capital.

According to him, the complex would have have all convinces necessary to enable Anambra people to relax, especially during festive period.

He also said that APGA lead government in the state has paid December by 15 and had also paid leave allowances to workers .

This, he said was in the spirit of the party cardinal principles to be people oriented government.

"The Anambra state government is doing well and that is the spirit of APGA. We have paid our workers' salaries till date, while states like Abia state is owing workers 8 and half months salaries and Kogi state owing workers 14months, but Anambra state government has paid December 2019 salary to workers and their leaves allowances" he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Transport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.