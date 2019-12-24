Nigeria: Gunmen Escape With 2 Bodies, Kill 2 Soldiers Attached to Jonathan

Former president Goodluck Jonathan
24 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel

More details of the lethal attack on the country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday have continued to emerge as Nigerians express shock over the motive behind such brazen invasion.

A family source confirmed to Vanguard in Abuja that the former president was not at the Otueke home when the gunmen struck around 3am on Tuesday.

The member of the family told Vanguard that Jonathan left Otueke for his Yenagoa home just before midnight, having visited the village three times on Monday.

"The gunmen assumed that he was in the Otueke residence having seen him visiting thrice on Monday till late. His movements confused the assailants," the close associate of former president said.

"The gunmen, who came with many motorized boats, were heavily armed but were intercepted by soldiers at the river bank linking the home. But they shot and killed one of the soldiers instantly while one is in critical condition.

"But the soldiers fought back and killed no fewer than two of the attackers whose bodies were taken away by the fleeing gunmen," the family member added.

"But we thank God that the former President is safe and alive, while our hearts go for the families of the soldier killed," the family member said.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

