Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's House in Otuoke

24 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Addeh

Yenagoa — The country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Ogbia local government, Bayelsa State was again attacked by some unknown gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday, a few years after some militants bombed the same residence.

Confirming the report, the ex-President's Spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, however said that the former Nigerian leader was not at home during the attack.

He added that during the incident, a soldier died while one other sustained serious injury, noting that the attack was not directly on Jonathan's residence, but a security post near his house.

The statement issued by Eze on the incident read:

"A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

"The hoodlums who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan's residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence.

"They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a fire fight.

"The gunmen who couldn't stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat. One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured.

"The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state.

" The former President who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack however returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

"Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm. The former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Legal Affairs
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.