Nigeria: MD of Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency Suspended

Photo: Pixabay
24 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, has suspended the Managing Director of Rural Electrification Agency, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi.

A statement by Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Communication made this known on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Artimas said that following some apparent infractions in the agency, the minister directed the managing director to proceed on indefinite suspension with immediate effect.

He said that Mr Ogunbiyi had been directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in the agency.

"Consequently, the minister has directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the agency towards re-positioning it for better service delivery," Artimas said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.