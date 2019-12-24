Nigeria: Soldier Killed As Gunmen Attack Jonathan's Community

24 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

An attack has been reported near the Otuoke home of a former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr Jonathan's spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, said the attack occurred at a security post "near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Bayelsa State."

Mr Eze said one soldier was killed during the attack.

"The gunmen who couldn't stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat. One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured. The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state," he said.

He said Mr Jonathan was not at home when the attack occurred.

Read Mr Eze's full statement below.

Re: Attack in Otuoke by unknown gunmen

A security post stationed near the Otuoke residence of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Bayelsa State was attacked by unknown gunmen early Tuesday morning.

The hoodlums who came in about five engine boats stormed the security post located about 100 metres away from former President Jonathan's residence in his hometown Otuoke by 1:30 am on Tuesday and attempted to take away a gunboat belonging to the military stationed at the creek beside the residence. They were however resisted by gallant soldiers who engaged them in a fire fight.

The gunmen who couldn't stand the firepower of the military were forced to beat a retreat. One soldier, unfortunately, lost his life in the fight while another was injured. The injured soldier who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Yenagoa is in a stable state.

The former President who was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack however returned to his village early this morning to assess the situation.

Dr. Jonathan promptly condemned the attack and reassured his people that there was no cause for alarm. The former President has also condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.

Ikechukwu Eze

Media Adviser to Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR

