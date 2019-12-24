Kenya: Judge Odek Died From Blood Clot, Post-Mortem Report Shows

A post-mortem examination on Court of Appeal Judge Otieno Odek shows the 56-year-old died from blood clot.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor said Judge Odek, who collapsed and died in his house earlier this month, suffered a blood clot on his right leg.

Dr Oduor said the clot blocked blood from flowing into the judge's lungs.

"As a result of this, the heart got choked which led to his silent death," Dr Oduor said Tuesday at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

Dr Oduor ruled out claims that the judge died after ingesting a drug.

The pathologist, who was accompanied by the government pathologist for western region, Dr Dixon Mchana, said the judge was prone to the disease referred to as pulmonary embolism because of the nature of his job.

"Judges usually have prolonged sittings which could be a risk factor for someone who does not exercise frequently," Dr Oduor said.

The post-mortem report will be handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for further investigations.