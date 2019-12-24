Tanzania: Bumper Entry Likely to Brighten Kili Marathon

24 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

AS the Christmas holiday is here, organisers of the Kilimanjaro Marathon have reminded participants that they have less than a month to enjoy early registration discount period deadline on January 15, 2020.

A statement issued by the organisers said registration is going on online and through Tigopesa hence participants should continue registering to assure themselves of the race numbers and also to get a discount during the stated period.

According to the statement, participants can register through www.kilimanjaromarathon.com or through Tigopesa by dialing *149*20#.

In the statement, the Race Director, John Bayo, advised that numbers will be limited again across all 3 races (Kilimanjaro 42km full marathon, 21 Km half marathon and 5km Fun Run to ensure the event sticks within the Official IAAF regulations of safe carrying capacity.

This according to Bayo, will ensure runners enjoy their time out on route without being overcrowded and so that the organisers can ensure they get all logistics in terms of the hydration and medical support needed on the route and at the finish in line with the numbers expected.

On early discounting, the organisers reminded participants that the early discounting has been running from October 1st , 2019 to January 14th , 2020.

For Tanzanians and East African citizens, they will pay 15,000/- for 42 km and 21 km and 5,000/- between those dates and from January 15th, 2020 to February 16th, 2020 they will pay 20,000/- for 42km and 21 km and 5,000 for 5km race.

Tanzanian residents/permit holders and SADC members will pay 35 US Dollar for 42 km and 21km races and 5 US dollar from October 1st 2019 to January 14th, 2020, but as from January 15th, 2020 to February 16th, 2020 they will pay to USD 45 for 42km and 21km and USD 5 for 5km.

International runners will pay 70 US Dollar for 42km and 21km races and 5 US Dollar for 5km from October 1st 2019 to January 14th, 2020 and from January 15th, 2020 to February 16th, 2020 they will pay 85 US dollar for 42km and 21km and 5 US Dollar for 5km race.

According to the organisers, entries will close at midnight February 22nd and 23rd - Dar es Salaam, Mlimani City, 25 and February 26th - Arusha, Kibo Palace, 27 and February 28th- Moshi, Keys Hotel.

The Kilimanjaro Premium lager Brand Manager, Pamela Kikuli called on participants of the 42km to go for their numbers early enough and train hard for the challenging race. "We want the prices to remain home hence Tanzanians should register in numbers," she said.

Sponsors of Kilimanjaro Marathon, are Kilimanjaro Lager, TIGO, Grand Malt, Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Limited, Simba Cement, Barclays Bank while the official suppliers are Kibo Palace Hotel, Keys Hotel, GardaWorld Security, Precision Air, CMC Automobiles.

The race will be on Sunday March 1, 2020 at the Moshi Cooperatives University and will play host to a IAAF route measured 42km Marathon, a 21km Half Marathon and a 5km Fun run.

The event is organised by Wild Frontiers and locally coordinated by Executive Solutions limited.

