Tanzania: Agro-Activities Promotion Key to Vision 2025

24 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Morogoro

PROMOTING and stimulating agricultural activities is vital for the country to attain middle income and industrial economy status in the next five years, Morogoro Regional Commissioner said over the weekend.

Morogoro RC Loatha Sanare said the move would stimulate agro activities especially at the grass roots and enable to achieve the country's 2025 vision.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Agricom Africa for the good job that they have done so far in Morogoro Region especially for organising this training which is key in speeding up agriculture growth and development," he said when closing six months training for youth organised by Agricom Africa.

The RC said the training was centred on enabling youth to create modern agriculture tools thus stimulating agro activities at the grass roots. He was represented by Mvomero District Commissioner, Mr Mohamed Utaly.

Mr Sanare added that investment in agricultural sector was key to achieve the middle income and industrial economy objective.

"There are no industries without a strong agriculture sector which is key in producing raw materials, therefore as the government emphasizes in building a middle income and industrial country by 2025, is a high time to invest massively on agriculture sector," he said.

The RC called on the training beneficiaries to practically implement the knowledge they acquired in a bid to speed up development on the sector in question.

Agriculture is a chief sector contributing a larger share of employment estimated at 65 per cent and contributes up to 28 per cent of GDP.

"... Go and make use of the knowledge you have acquired in a bid to improve the sector even further," the RC told the trainees.

The Agricom Africa Chairperson who is also the Vice Chairperson of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Ms Angelina Ngalula hailed the regional government for putting in place enabling environment for investors.

"The past years we witnessed chaos in the region caused by fighting of farmers and pastoralists but the regional government stood firm in putting an end to the matter and now Morogoro is attractive to investors," she said.

Ms Ngalula also thanked Tanzania Education Authority (TEA) which was entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing issues related to imparting knowledge for their continued support including funding of training programmes and supporting youths in various department programmes.

The training had 135 beneficiaries and the training was comprehensive and expected to revolutionize agriculture sector.

