Tanzania: Govt Reviews Regulations On Environmental Conservation

THE government has reviewed various regulations for protecting the environment to ensure proper and sustainable management.

According to a statement released yesterday by Minister of State in the Vice-President Office (Environment) George Simbachawene, among the regulations reviewed include the Environment Management (Hazardous Waste Control and Management) Regulations of 2009, fees and charges of 2008 and its amendments of 2016 ad 2018. The government has already prepared new regulations for electronic-based waste of 2019.

The new regulations include Environmental Management (Hazardous Waste Control and Management) Regulations, 2019.

The new Regulations have considered Section 133(1) and (3) of the Environmental Management Act, 2004.

The Regulation gives power to the minister responsible for the environment to issue permits for importing or transporting hazardous wastes.

Moreover, the Regulations, 2009 did not recognise the export controller as provided for in the Export Control Act, which is under the Ministry of Trade and Industries on the supervision of goods transported outside the country.

In the Regulations, 2019, the export controller will be served with a copy of permit that has been issued by the minister for environment and other documents so that he/ she could issue a licence to export goods as required under the Export Control Act.

The new Regulations, 2019 have been prepared, taking into account the type of wastes as required by the B asel contract, which is all about the transportation and disposal of hazardous wastes.

Mr Simbachawene added that the Regulations, 2009 did not consider much the conditions to be adhered by the person, who was issued with a permit to transport hazardous wastes.

He said in the Regulations, 2019, the person responsible for transporting wastes was guided through regulations.

He added that in the Regulations, 2019, the National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) had been mentioned and its functions had been identified on managing hazardous wastes.

Moreover, the government has lowered fees and charges for hazardous wastes. He said the charges would start from 1m/- to 5m/- based on the type of wastes.

Moreover, the government has prepared new Regulations to oversee the disposal and management of electronic wastes.

The minister said earlier electronic wastes were being managed under the Hazardous Wastes Regulations, but the government had decided to form new Regulations due to an increase in electronic wastes that needed to be disposed of.

"We will not spare any person who will be found violating the Regulations and others related to the environment. Stern measures, including paying fines, will be imposed on the culprits," said Mr Simbachawene.