Zimbabwe: Car Hiring Boost for Vic Falls

24 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Oliver Kazunga

NEWLY established car assembler, Hende Moto, says it has been granted a licence by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) to offer car hiring service in the country's hospitality industry.

Owned by Dr Devine Mafa, a Zimbabwean businessman based in the United States, Hende Moto is based in Kwekwe and makes three-wheeler vehicles.

The company was registered in Zimbabwe in June this year.

Operations manager, Mr Gregory Mazingaizo, said while their operating licence covers all the country's tourist attractions, they have in the meantime chosen to introduce the vehicles in Victoria Falls.

"We are a newly established company venture into tourism. ZTA has granted us an operating licence to cover the whole of Zimbabwe.

"Our aim is to reach out all the tourist attractions by using Hende Moto vehicle, so we have chosen Victoria Falls to introduce our new vehicle," he said.

The Hende Moto vehicle, Mr Mazingaizo said, is a unique three-wheeler designed with safety precaution and comes in different ranges, carrying three or six passengers.

"So far, we have four of the three-wheeler vehicles, which we want to put on trial. We are hoping that this vehicle shall be accepted since we have registered as a car hire with ZTA," he said.

ZTA head of corporate affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti, could not readily comment on the issue.

Hende Moto does the assembling of some units locally and imports vehicle components as knocked-down kits.

While plans are underway to have all the units done locally, the car assembler and manufacturer is importing 75 percent pre-assembled vehicles before completing simple tasks at the plant in Kwekwe.

