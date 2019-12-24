Nigeria: Songs & Christmas - Play Some Christmas Songs and Get in the Mood of It

Among all that celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus, music is the number one. It covers Christmas with soft furs like a baby born in a manger. Music is the closest confidant of Christmas.

Christmas songs make us to stand and stare and reflect about our lives and the life of the celebrant - Our Lord Jesus. Christmas songs remind us it is time for holidays, a time to take a little rest and stay with our families or travel out to see friends. Christmas and songs are like identical twins.

When Jesus was born in Bethlehem, the Bible says the Angels were singing joyous melodies in celebration of the new King. That prompted the song writer to write one of the greatest Christmas songs ever written:Jesus is born in Bethlehem.

When I was a piano teacher in schools, Christmas seasons were times of great funs with children. At Ebun Oluwa Nursery and Primary School, Oregun, Lagos, as in my other schools, the proprietress always instructed me to prepare the children for Christmas Carol.

The Children loved the long periods of rehearsals because it was fun as well as escape from lessons in mathematics, English language and other subjects. Mrs. Awosika likes us to perform what she called 'rare' Christmas songs. I understood her and selected songs like 'Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer', 'Oh Little Town of Bethlehem' and such songs.

But there are also priceless old Christmas songs like 'Once in Royal David's City' and 'The First Noel'. The lyrics of 'The First Noel' are elegant and restful:

The First Noel

The First Noel, the Angels did say

Was to certain poor shepherds in fields as they lay

In fields where they lay keeping their sheep

On a cold winter's night that was so deep

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel!

Noel, Noel

Noel, Noel

They looked up and saw a star

Shining in the East beyond them far

And to the earth it gave great light

And so it continued both day and night

Over the years, Christmas has changed for all of us. From when we were kids occasionally going to peep into the box for a look at our Christmas clothes and shoes hidden to be worn on Christmas Day, to when we hanged out with friends to drink, and after we learned to sit and stare and meditate, the way we respond to Christmas season has substantially changed.

At some point in life, we become so busy and begin to struggle to even remind ourselves that it is Christmas. It is a sign that we are losing something significant - a hint that we are losing touch with our inner selves.

That is the time we need to listen to more Christmas songs; to recreate those fond memories of Christmas and rekindle that love that has existed between songs and Christmas right from Bethlehem.

So, from today, start playing or singing some of those old Christmas songs and get in the mood of Christmas. From all of us at Vanguard, we wish you a fun-filled Christmas and a happy New Year.