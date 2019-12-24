Zimbabwe: Saka Weighing Up Options

24 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

London — Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, who is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England, says he is weighing up his international football options but will not rush his decision.

"I am always thinking about it but I haven't made a decision yet," the 18-year-old told BBC Sport.

Saka, born to Nigerian parents, has so far represented England at youth level.

The Arsenal youth academy graduate said neither England nor Nigeria had so far approached him about his senior international future. "No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out," said Saka.

The talented winger is having a breakthrough season with Arsenal.

He made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 - making history in the process when he became the first footballer born in 2001 to play in the Premier League.

The young Arsenal star paid tribute to former Gunners coach Unai Emery for giving him his chance.

"I have a lot of thanks to give him because he gave me so much confidence, he gave me my debut and he kept pushing me. I am grateful to him always. - BBC Sport.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

