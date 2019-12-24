South Africa: Stock Theft Thieves Chased By Farmers Until Nabbed in Parys

24 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Intelligence driven information let to the arrest of two men for stock theft where sheep to the value of R500 000-00 were recovered.

On Friday, 20 December 2019 at about 19:45 information was received about people who are intending to steal livestock at Vredefort area. Operation Safer Festive Season was conducted by Kroonstad Crime Intelligence members and Parys Vispol and it was a success as the two men were apprehended.

The police together with farmers chased after the two men until they drove to Parys police station where they ran to different directions and they were arrested.

The police found two hundred and thirteen [213] Merino sheep of which 19 inside a white Isuzu KB with GP registration number at the back of the bakkie. The two suspects aged 38 and 41 will soon appear in Vredefort Magistrates' Court.

"This arrests will sent a clear cut message to stock theft thieves that in this Festive Season we are turning the tide against crime. My appreciation to all farmers who are working together with the Police to ensure that levels of crime within farming community are brought low" says the Acting Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Solly Lesia.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

