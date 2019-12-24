South Africa: 16 Cattle Found Slaughtered, Police Seek Information On the Suspects

24 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Hlanganani outside Giyani are seeking information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspects responsible for the theft of sixteen cattle and then slaughtering them in the gracing camp between Ntshunxi and Ribungwani villages on 23 December 2019.

The skinned carcasses of the sixteen cattle were found by community members at about 16:00. The police were then called and on arrival, they conducted preliminary investigations, which revealed that the suspects might have been disturbed and fled from the scene in a haste, leaving behind the carcasses.

The hides had brand marks and this assisted in identifying the rightful owner. The total value is estimated at one hundred and fifty thousand rands (R150 000.00).

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Molepa Mafokwane at 0824142716 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.