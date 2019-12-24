South Africa: 16 Cattle Found Slaughtered, Police Seek Information On the Suspects

press release

The police in Hlanganani outside Giyani are seeking information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspects responsible for the theft of sixteen cattle and then slaughtering them in the gracing camp between Ntshunxi and Ribungwani villages on 23 December 2019.

The skinned carcasses of the sixteen cattle were found by community members at about 16:00. The police were then called and on arrival, they conducted preliminary investigations, which revealed that the suspects might have been disturbed and fled from the scene in a haste, leaving behind the carcasses.

The hides had brand marks and this assisted in identifying the rightful owner. The total value is estimated at one hundred and fifty thousand rands (R150 000.00).

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Lieutenant Colonel Molepa Mafokwane at 0824142716 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.