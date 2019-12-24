Africa: From Forests to Fossil Fuels, We're Following the Money Behind the Climate Crisis

press release

In 2019, people everywhere spoke out on the climate crisis and governments declared climate emergencies. Yet the world's forests burned, people defending forests were attacked and profit-hungry companies continued to dig up oil and gas we can't afford to burn.

We're drawing on 25 years' experience of following money through the international financial system and investigating corruption in the oil, gas, mining and logging industries to confront this. Read on for some of the ways we're doing that - and find out how you can support this crucial work

Exposing the financing behind forest destruction

We showed how some of the world's largest banks and investors were enabling the destruction of forests like the Amazon by financing companies linked to rampant deforestation across the world. Read the full report, 'Money to Burn' and find out more about the campaign

Warning that the world is set to spend $5 trillion on fossil fuels we can't afford to burn

We released analysis that oil and gas production from currently active fields was already more than we can afford to burn if we want to limit warming to 1.5°C. Yet the industry is forecast to spend $4.9 trillion on *new* fossil fuels

Our follow-up showed that a staggering 61% of the world's new oil and gas production over the next decade is set to come from one country alone: the US. Read the full report: 'US set to drown the world in oil'

Calling for an end to criminalisation and killings of land and environmental defenders

Our annual report on the killings of land and environmental defenders revealed how countless more people were threatened, arrested or thrown in jail for daring to oppose the governments or companies seeking to profit from their land.

Meanwhile, we celebrated stories of defenders from around the world. From Derek and her community in the Philippines who are standing up to destructive and polluting coal power projects that are supported by multinationals and global investors. To protestors in Preston, UK who risked arrest and even jail to stop fracking from destroying their village community.

