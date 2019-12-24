Tunisian Dams 63 Percent Full

23 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Dams are 63% full, said the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

The water reserves in the dams amounted to 1,418.2 million m3, until December 8, 2019 compared to 1,225 million m3 in 2018.

The average water resources recorded in the last three years is approximately at 774.8 million m3.

87.9% of the water is stored in northern dams, 9.2% inland and 2.9% in the Cap Bon dams, ONAGRI said.

A significant rise in rainfall was recorded from September 1 to December 12; this rise was remarkable in the Northern and Mid-eastern regions.

Rainfall was also higher in the Southeastern region during the same period in 2018, ONAGRI added.

