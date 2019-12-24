Somalia: Hirshabelle State Force in Push for Al-Shabaab Strongholds

24 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The minister of security for HirShabelle State of Somalia Mohamed Abdirahman has announced that the regional forces are trying to dislodge Al-Shabaab from remaining areas.

Speaking to local media, the minister said their forces, along with Somali National Army [SNA] drove Al-Shabaab out of 3 villages near Adala town in the Middle Shabelle region.

The offensive came after the army received an intelligence report indicating that Al-Shabaab was regrouping in the rural areas located on the outskirts of the town.

The latest operation followed deadly attacks by Al-Shabaab against Somali government forces and African Union peacekeepers traveling on Mogadishu-Bal'ad road.

