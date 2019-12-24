Somalia: Hirshabelle State Force in Push for Al-Shabaab Strongholds

The minister of security for HirShabelle State of Somalia Mohamed Abdirahman has announced that the regional forces are trying to dislodge Al-Shabaab from remaining areas.

Speaking to local media, the minister said their forces, along with Somali National Army [SNA] drove Al-Shabaab out of 3 villages near Adala town in the Middle Shabelle region.

The offensive came after the army received an intelligence report indicating that Al-Shabaab was regrouping in the rural areas located on the outskirts of the town.

The latest operation followed deadly attacks by Al-Shabaab against Somali government forces and African Union peacekeepers traveling on Mogadishu-Bal'ad road.