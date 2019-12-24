Nigeria: 11 PLC Expands Operation, Acquires Lagos Continental Hotel

24 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

11 Plc, formerly known as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, has announced plans to acquire Lagos Continental Hotel through its subsidiary company.

The oil firm made the announcement in a disclosure made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange after finalising discussion on the property with the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON).

The disclosure was signed by the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adetunji Oyebanji. Mr Oyebanji said the acquisition is, however, subject to the terms and conditions of agreed between the parties.

According to the statement, the hotel asset would drive the growth of the company's revenue against the fuel margins, which it said had remained stagnant in the market for several years.

"Fuel margins in the industry have remained stagnant for several years in the highly competitive and regulated industry," the disclosure said. "We anticipate that this asset will contribute positively to earnings and underlines the faith of its stakeholders in the future of the Nigerian economy."

Wobbling Hotel

Last year, details emerged that the 358-room InterContinental Hotel would be defragged, following the collapse of talks between the United Kingdom-based property owner and its local partners over terms of rescuing the portfolio from receivership.

The company has been enmeshed in troubles for several quarters due to collapsing debt repayment talks and sundry operational challenges. A Lagos High Court had earlier ordered the defunct Skye Bank Plc, one of the lenders to the N30 billion InterContinental Hotel, to take over the property from its owner, Milan Group, over debts of $29.8 million and N3.8 billion.

InterContinental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, the first property of the U.K-based Milan Group, was commissioned for business in September 2013 by Babatunde Fashola, a former Lagos state governor.

On Monday, 11 Plc said the acquisition of Lagos Continental Hotel is in line with its diversification plans, adding that it already "owns several prime properties in its real estate portfolio rented to blue-chip tenants."

"However," it said, "in the short term, cash flow and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation could be under strain as a result of funds needed to renovate and upgrade the hotel to attract a 5-star branding."

To allay the fears of staff of the hotel over possible mass retrenchment, the company assured the employees of the hotel that they would be treated with the utmost dignity and respect during the transition and sought their cooperation to make the takeover a smooth one.

As part of its branding policy for the new asset, the company said it would partner international brand to provide the luxury apartment service, as well as raise the standard of Lagos Continental Hotel from its current condition with significant investment that would transform the hotel into a top brand in the hotel service market.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.