Malawi: Airtel Announces IPO in Malawi - Set to List On Nation's Bourse

24 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

African telecommunications and mobile services provider, Airtel Africa, on Tuesday announced that the price for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its Malawian subsidiary on the Malawi Stock Exchange has been set at MK 12.69 (USD 0.02) per ordinary share.

The telecommunication company had earlier announced its intention to undertake an initial public offering of its local business, Airtel Malawi plc. The company applied for admission of its ordinary shares to trading on the main market of Malawi Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, the company said the offer is expected to comprise 1.65 billion shares, representing 15 per cent of the issued share capital. An additional 550 million shares, representing 5 per cent of the issued share capital will be made available subject to the exercise of over-allotment options.

The subsidiary expects to raise gross proceeds of approximately MK 27.92 billion (USD 37.5 million) and the price implies a market capitalisation on admission of MK 139.59 billion (USD 187.4 millio n).

'MK' refers to the Malawian Kwacha, the southeastern African nation's currency. As at 1:30 p.m. Nigerian time Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES' check showed that the MK sold at N0.49 Nigerian naira.

By implication, the telecommunication firm's offering allows member of the pubic to own a part of the Malawian subsidiary of the company.

The company said that when fully subscribed, the listing will enable the subsidiary to comply with Section 35 of the Communications Act of 2016, Regulation 26 (2) of the Communications (Telecommunications and Broadcasting Licensing) Regulations of 2016 and Clause 42.2 of the Subsidiary's operating license, which requires the Company to have 20 per cent local Malawian shareholding.

Airtel Africa, the second largest mobile operator in Africa by number of active subscribers, prides itself as offering an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.

The group says it continuously invests in expanding its network footprint and number of 4G sites to enhance network capabilities and support its future business growth, offering traditional mobile voice services, with an increasing focus on data and mobile money.

The group's footprint is characterized by low but increasing levels of mobile connectivity, with a unique user penetration at 44 per cent, highlighting the potential for growth across its footprint.

The subsidiary has engaged Standard Bank (Malawi) Plc to act as Book runner and as Lead Transaction Advisor to the company.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Business
Company
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.