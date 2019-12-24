Zimbabwe: 'Youths Key to Achieving Vision 2030 Objectives'

Youths are key to achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 and they can only do so if they stand united against destructive forces and defend the country at all costs.

This came up at the Unity Day commemorations held by the Zanu PF Manicaland Youth League in Mutare on Sunday.

In a speech read on his behalf by his deputy Cde Fanuel Mandiringa, Zanu PF Manicaland Youth League chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza urged youths to value the Unity Accord signed between Zanu PF and PF-Zapu as it is the key to achieving Vision 2030, a policy which seeks to create a better Zimbabwe for them.

"As youths, the beneficiaries of the agreement (Unity Accord), we must stand obligated to further the culture of peace.

"We must revere and support the objective of the Unity Accord and give it value which rises above party politics. As always indicated by our elders and leadership, during the liberation struggle, both Zanla and Zipra progressively came together and fought against settlers as a united force, and as youths today, we must embrace the idea or the feeling of coming together and prioritise national interest," he said.

"As youths, we must not be wrongly socialised to believe that Vision 2030 is for a certain political party, it is a vision set to renovate Zimbabwe to be a country that we all want, that we all dream of."

Speaking at the same event, Manicaland Youth League secretary for administration Cde Masimbamakuru Kangai said Vision 2030 was a tool to create a better life for youths and should be used to foster unity.

"The history that brought about unity in Zimbabwe is what gave us the opportunity to be what we are today, to be able to work in a safe, unified and peaceful Zimbabwe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As youths, we want to stay in an upper middle-income economy, but that can only be achieved in a peaceful Zimbabwe.

"I urge all youths to remember Unity Day not just today, but on every other day.

"It is important for us as youths to safeguard that unity and the best way for us to do that is to become economically active.

"We all have to be patriotic to maintain peace and stability in Zimbabwe," he said.

Zanu PF secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera said youths would one day be the leaders of this country and urged them to preserve the cultural and moral fibre for future generations. "We the elder generation will one day leave this country in your hands, but if you were not defending it, how will you lead?

"Let us unite to build Zimbabwe and develop it. President Mnangagwa gave us Vision 2030 to unify us as we seek to create an upper middle-income economy. But we start building that economy now. Let us not be swayed by people who are being used by those with an agenda to destroy. The country we are being used to destroyed is ours, it is our inheritance, we will want to lead it one day. Your grandchildren will want to live in it peacefully one day. Let us focus on Zimbabwe and be patriotic," said Cde Saruchera.