South Africa: Duo Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Two suspects were this morning arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm at Petrusville.

The firearm was found wrapped in a pair of pantyhose. The suspects aged 28 and 33 years will be charged and expected to appear before court soon.

The public is once more reminded and encouraged to take advantage of the firearm amnesty period that was officially launched in November 2019 by Police Minister, General Bheki Cele. The amnesty allows a person to voluntarily surrender illegal and/or unwanted firearms and ammunition, or parts thereof. This also covers firearms that have not been renewed by the legal owner and are therefore regarded as illegal. This amnesty period will expire at the end of May 2020.

Those who hand over such firearms during this amnesty period will not be prosecuted, on condition that police confirm that the firearm(s) is/are not linked to any previous crime.