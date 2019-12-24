South Africa: Duo Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

24 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two suspects were this morning arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm at Petrusville.

The firearm was found wrapped in a pair of pantyhose. The suspects aged 28 and 33 years will be charged and expected to appear before court soon.

The public is once more reminded and encouraged to take advantage of the firearm amnesty period that was officially launched in November 2019 by Police Minister, General Bheki Cele. The amnesty allows a person to voluntarily surrender illegal and/or unwanted firearms and ammunition, or parts thereof. This also covers firearms that have not been renewed by the legal owner and are therefore regarded as illegal. This amnesty period will expire at the end of May 2020.

Those who hand over such firearms during this amnesty period will not be prosecuted, on condition that police confirm that the firearm(s) is/are not linked to any previous crime.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.