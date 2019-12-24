Kenya: As Some Rush for Christmas Festivities, Most Are Saving for January Obligations

By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 24 - There were mixed reactions from Kenyans on their 2019 Christmas plans to celebrate the annual fete.

While others packed and left for various destinations to join loved ones, there are those who said they will not be making movements due to the harsh economic times.

Others said they are saving for January when schools will be re-opening, with heavy financial obligations including fees and textbooks.

A recent survey by TIFA, a market research company based in Nairobi, shows that 11 percent of Kenyans do not intend to spend money at all for Christmas due to the harsh economic times while 42 percent of Kenyans plan to spend less than they did last year.

Public Service Vehicle operators who spoke to Capital FM said they were experiencing low turnout of passengers traveling for the Christmas celebrations compared to last year.

A spot check by Capital FM at various bus stations in Nairobi on Christmas eve showed that there were few passengers seeking transport means to upcountry destinations.

Daniel Makau, a PSV driver at the main bus station in Nairobi, attributed the decline to tough economic times.

"The economy is really bad such that people don't want to travel even when fares are not high like last year," he said.

We caught up with James, a Trolley operator at the main bus station where he complained of low business.

"If we compare this with previous years, there is a huge difference. This bus station used to be flooded but now things are different," he said, "this is the time we expect to make money."

PSV conductor Peter Muriuki said they were begging passengers to board vehicles compared to previous festivity periods.

"In the previous years during the same time you find that the passengers will be scrambling for vehicles but if you look now it's us the conductors who are going for them," he said.

Mark Simiyu, a cobbler operating on Moi Avenue said he will not travel for the festivities because "I don't have money, I want to save the little I have for January."