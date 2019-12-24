Kenya: Serval Cat Injured After Being Mistaken for a Leopard in Kajiado County

A serval cat mistaken for a leopard by residents of Kajiado county has been captured by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The wild cat had wandered off from the wild causing a scare among the villagers.

The animal was found with injuries. However, it has been treated and is set be released back into the wild.

"The wild animal the public mistakenly reported to be a leopard in Tuala, Kajiado county this morning has been captured and found to be serval cat. She's being treated for injuries and will shortly be released back into the wild," said KWS.

KWS also urged the public to notify them whenever they sight a wild animal roaming about in community areas.

Tuala town in Kajiado county is not new to such incidents of wandering wild animals.

In December 10, 2019, a middle-aged man was mauled by a lion and his remains found later on.

Only the victim's head and an arm were found at the scene with the lion still in the vicinity and still guarding the body parts.

MAULED BY LIONS

His body parts were found by passersby at a bridge near Nazarene University, a few kilometers from Ongata Rongai town.

In 2016, a pride of lions attacked and partly ate a man in Rongai on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The attack took place at around 9pm at the Rongai-Rimpa area along the Rongai-Kiserian road.

It later emerged that the lions, which had strayed from the national park, have been roaming the neighbourhood the whole night.