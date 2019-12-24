South Africa: Positive Results Reaped Through Operation Festive Season

24 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

During Operation Festive Season team efforts of Kroonstad Crime Intelligence, Detective Services and Kroonstad Task Team worked very hard in their routine vehicle patrols within Kroonstad Police Station precinct. Information was followed, which led to the seizure of stolen items including a vehicle and three arrests. Members were applauded by the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Solly Lesia.

On 21 December 2019 at 11:00 police members followed up on information of a house breaking that was reported at Kroonstad Police Station. A white vehicle was spotted with Botswana registration numbers and was stopped.

A request was made to search and while members were busy the following items were found inside the suspected vehicle: 55 inch Hisense plasma television set, 40 inch plasma television set, and a white Toyota Wish (Botswana registration Numbers) all to the value of R138 800-00. All three suspects aged from 17, 22 and 37 years respectively were arrested and charged with house breaking and theft and are expected to appear in Kroonstad Magistrates' Court soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.