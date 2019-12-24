South Africa: Positive Results Reaped Through Operation Festive Season

press release

During Operation Festive Season team efforts of Kroonstad Crime Intelligence, Detective Services and Kroonstad Task Team worked very hard in their routine vehicle patrols within Kroonstad Police Station precinct. Information was followed, which led to the seizure of stolen items including a vehicle and three arrests. Members were applauded by the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Solly Lesia.

On 21 December 2019 at 11:00 police members followed up on information of a house breaking that was reported at Kroonstad Police Station. A white vehicle was spotted with Botswana registration numbers and was stopped.

A request was made to search and while members were busy the following items were found inside the suspected vehicle: 55 inch Hisense plasma television set, 40 inch plasma television set, and a white Toyota Wish (Botswana registration Numbers) all to the value of R138 800-00. All three suspects aged from 17, 22 and 37 years respectively were arrested and charged with house breaking and theft and are expected to appear in Kroonstad Magistrates' Court soon.