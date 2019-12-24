Zimbabwe: FC Harare U-17 Win Unity Day Gala

FC HARARE Under-17 football team dominated the proceedings at the Unity Day Sports Gala held on Sunday at the Belvedere Technical Teachers College in Harare.

The side walked away with a floating trophy, 50 soccer balls and $3 000 in prize money for their efforts. They finished top of the table in a three-team contest that also featured silver medallists Real Saints and Domboshava.

FC Harare had four points at the completion of the round-robin games after drawing 3-3 with Real Saints and then beating Domboshava 2-1.

Reals Saints finished with two points, having also played a goalless draw against basement side, Domboshava.

The event was organised by Heroes Sports Festivals organisation to mark the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Unity Accord.

The tournament's organising chairman Abednigo Mashuka, who is also organiser for Heroes day sports festival, said the tournament was hosted for the Under-17 age group with the theme "Empowering and uniting communities through sport towards attainment of vision 2030."

Three teams battled for a trophy and 100 balls donated by Norshville Sports Company. There was also prize money from Doves Limited.

"As a country we are celebrating unity through sport as the President always urge us to stay united. The youth are fully in support of the visionary goals of our great leader His Excellence President Mnangagwa to achieve his vision for the people.

"Also we look forward to host it next year with many partners on board," said Mashuka.

The event was also graced by Sports and Recreation Provincial officer for Harare Simbarashe Gochera and representatives from the sponsors, who included the Doves Marketing team.

Results

FC Harare 3, Reals Saints 3

FC Harare 2, Domboshava 1

Domboshava 0, Real Saints 0