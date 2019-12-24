Zimbabwe: FC Harare U-17 Win Unity Day Gala

24 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)

FC HARARE Under-17 football team dominated the proceedings at the Unity Day Sports Gala held on Sunday at the Belvedere Technical Teachers College in Harare.

The side walked away with a floating trophy, 50 soccer balls and $3 000 in prize money for their efforts. They finished top of the table in a three-team contest that also featured silver medallists Real Saints and Domboshava.

FC Harare had four points at the completion of the round-robin games after drawing 3-3 with Real Saints and then beating Domboshava 2-1.

Reals Saints finished with two points, having also played a goalless draw against basement side, Domboshava.

The event was organised by Heroes Sports Festivals organisation to mark the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the Unity Accord.

The tournament's organising chairman Abednigo Mashuka, who is also organiser for Heroes day sports festival, said the tournament was hosted for the Under-17 age group with the theme "Empowering and uniting communities through sport towards attainment of vision 2030."

Three teams battled for a trophy and 100 balls donated by Norshville Sports Company. There was also prize money from Doves Limited.

"As a country we are celebrating unity through sport as the President always urge us to stay united. The youth are fully in support of the visionary goals of our great leader His Excellence President Mnangagwa to achieve his vision for the people.

"Also we look forward to host it next year with many partners on board," said Mashuka.

The event was also graced by Sports and Recreation Provincial officer for Harare Simbarashe Gochera and representatives from the sponsors, who included the Doves Marketing team.

Results

FC Harare 3, Reals Saints 3

FC Harare 2, Domboshava 1

Domboshava 0, Real Saints 0

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.