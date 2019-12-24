Tanzania: Was TV Journalist Bollen Ngeti Arrested?

Kinondoni District Police Commander Musa Taibu said he is not also aware of circulating reports on social media of the arrest of journalist Bollen Ngeti of Watetezi TV online.



Mr Ngeti is an editor at Watetezi TV, a media flagship of the Tanzanian Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), and the reports claimed he had been arrested by unknown people yesterday at Msasani, Dar es Salaam.



Mr Ngeti was on August 8, 2019, arrested by the Dar es Salaam Special Zone police but was later released without any charges. By press time, THRDC said it was still following up the matter but without any tangible results.