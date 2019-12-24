South Africa: Alleged R500 Million Pyramid Scheme Scammers Remanded in Custody

24 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The founder and director of an investment company based in Pietermaritzburg, Supreme National Stock Holdings, Sandile Sibiya (29) and his accomplice Nomalizo Sibiya (37) briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates' Court on Monday, 23 December 2019, for alleged fraud and contravention of the Bank Act.

Between June 2019 and November 2019 the accused were receiving deposits from potential clients as investment into their company. They were lured with a promise the company allegedly would utilise their investments to purchase horse and trailer trucks that will be working in the coal mines.

The income derived from the transporting of the coal was to generate a monthly returns for the investors. Approximately R500 million was deposited to their company account however no returns were paid to some of the investors.

As result, a case of fraud and contravention of the Bank Act was reported at Pietermaritzburg police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg Serious Commercial Crime unit for investigation. On Sunday, the two were arrested and charged accordingly.

The case was postponed to 10 January 2020 for formal bail application.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Sex Work is Not a Crime, Says Nigerian Court
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.