South Africa: The Provincial Commissioner in Mpumalanga Donates Christmas Gifts to Needy Families

The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has visited Tonga Cluster to connect with the destitute, needy and crime victims by donating food hampers to affected families so they too can enjoy the festive season.

The Provincial Commissioner, in collaboration with the traditional leadership under the concept of Traditional Precinct Policing, spared a thought for the said needy families and came up with an effort to turn the tide against their poor living conditions and offer them something that would ignite hope in their lives especially during these demanding times of the festive season.

General Zuma touched base with the rural community of Ka-Hhoyi to donate food parcels and blankets to families in the area, under the leadership of Inkhosi Sandile Ngomane from House of Traditional Leaders who is also the Chairperson of the House of Traditional Leaders in Mpumalanga. They were also joined by the Prince of the Mlambos, Prince John Mahlalela.

This prestigious occasion was held today and it begun at Ka-Hhoyi Tribal Authority and about hundred-and-twenty-two families benefited from this initiative. Amongst those that received the gifts, were child-headed families as well as destitute families, General Zuma further made a plea to the Cluster Commander of Tonga, Major General Dorah Xaba, to link them with the department of Social Development so that they can receive necessary help they need.

Lieutenant General Zuma addressed the attendees of the event and indicated that he is concerned about the problem caused by the trade as well as irresponsible consumption of alcohol because it has dire consequences in the society. He further highlighted the call he made during the introduction of Safer Festive Season Operation in Mpumalanga, an event which was held at Emalahleni, that there is a need for reservists to be recruited from the traditional leadership.

General Zuma also said that the partnership between police and traditional authorities is so strong and with that, crime can be dealt with easily because criminals live in families that are based in communities, of which the Amakhosi are rulers.

Prince John Mahlalela from Mlambo Tribal Authority gave a message of support and thanked the police for caring and thinking about the destitute families during these times.

The attendees were entertained by Selby Music Group and Tinyosi ta chief Mlambo, a traditional dancing group, and the two performed well with their sweet sound of music and dance. Subsequent to that, Inkhosi Sandile Ngomane, took to the stage and thanked the SAPS in Mpumalanga, under the leadership of General Zuma, for being considerate to people who live in extreme poverty.

Inkhonsi Ngomane further highlighted the crucial role played by police in taking care of the needy so as to prevent a situation wherein children from child-headed families are recruited to commit crime because they have no food. He also indicated that he is delighted with the leadership of police in the province as they embraced the concept of Traditional Policing which the National Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, highly endorsed. Inkhonsi Ngomane applauded the SAPS in the province for taking a step further by substantiating their words with deeds like the current event where police went beyond their call of duty to address some of the social inequalities in our society to prevent crime.

The event ended on a high note whereby all the hundred and twenty two (122) families received their food parcels and blankets from the Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga as well as Inkhosi Ngomane and Prince Mahlalela.