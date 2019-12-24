Uganda: Bishops Task Government to Fast-Track Poll Reforms

Catholic bishops under their umbrella body, the Uganda Episcopal Conference, have urged government to fast-track the passing of electoral reforms ahead of the 2021elections.

The bishops, in their December 20 joint Christmas message, are concerned about the slow pace at which the government is handling the enactment process of the electoral reforms, which they say are a cornerstone to democracy in the forthcoming General Election.

"There is anxiety hovering over the 2021 General Election. As we enter the electioneering period (2020-2021), many Ugandans are afraid that there will be more violence and suppression of dissenting views, thus, ruining prospects and hopes for peaceful, free and fair elections," Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa, the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, wrote.

"We note with concern the slow pace at which reform of electoral laws is moving and the despondency and restless this is causing among significant portion of the electorate. It is important that government listens to these calls for reforms since existence of free and fair elections is the cornerstone for civilized competition for power," the statement adds.

The five Bills before the committee are the Presidential Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Electoral Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The others are the Political Parties and Organisations (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The media centre, the Attorney General, and Information ministry did not answer our repeated calls seeking for their comment over the matter.

The call to fast track the passing of the electoral reforms comes at the time when the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee is set to present a report on the five government Bills when the House resumes early next year.

The five Bills were tabled in Parliament by Attorney General William Byaruhanga late July.

Meanwhile, the Opposition through a private member, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba (Ndorwa East, Ind), on December 19, tabled the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2019.

The Bill, which has also been referred to the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee, seeks to, among others, reinstate presidential term limits and overhaul the structure of government by removing offices of the vice president and the prime minister so that they are all replaced by the deputy president.

See full statement below

Christmas message from Uganda Episcopal Conference

Brothers and Sisters, Merry Christmas to you all. This greeting echoes what the angel said to the shepherds in Bethlehem "Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord" (Lk. 2:10-11). We thank God for yet another opportunity to experience and proclaim the joy of Christmas, the mystery of incarnation, i.e. God assuming human nature and extolling its nature.

We, the Catholic Bishops of Uganda, have chosen for our Christmas reflection the theme: "Be Each Other's Neighbour" to reflect the economic, social and political realities prevailing in our country. The scriptures exhort us to love our neighbour as ourself (Mathew 22:39) and this call is addressed to all irrespective of our political, social and economic beliefs. Who then is my neighbour? Any human being because he or she is created by God in His own image. It follows that to love one's neighbour is to love God (Mathew 22:38). Hence, we invite you to join us in witnessing the love of God revealed to us in the mystery of the birth of our Saviour.

As we approach Christmas, and eventually, the year 2020, our minds are turned to issues we think contradict the rule of love and neighbour:

1. Poverty

There is increasing poverty in society despite significant economic gains in the last decade. Government's own statistics reveal glaring disparities in the distribution of wealth across the population. We reject injustice that characterises accumulation of wealth by some individuals through corrupt means and various criminal and sinful activities such as human sacrifice, money laundering, drug dealing and cheating. We particularly urge young people and parents to be alert and not to be lured by job promises abroad which often exploit migrant workers and result in human trafficking.

2. Freedom of assembly

There is increasing constraints on freedom of assembly through use of excessive force by security agencies targeted at unarmed civilians. On some occasions, this has led to loss of life and property. We are puzzled that all this is happening while our Constitution guarantees freedom of assembly and multiparty dispensation. We urge government to review the law regulating public assemblies.

3. Instability of the family

We observe Instability of the family institution as a result of domestic violence, moral degradation, individualism, consumerism and some misguided feminist philosophies that attack the family. Yet the family should serve as the first school where the rule of love and neighbour is learned and experienced. We encourage government to safeguard the family with appropriate interventions.

4. Moral decay

Our society is undergoing moral decay, which we generally attribute to exposure of our youth to so-called "sexuality education", and exposure of both the youth and adults to pornographic materials and to breakdown in our customary value systems.

5. Crime

There is rising crime, especially homicide, robbery, rape and defilement, which has created untold insecurity and fear in our people. All religions abhor these acts as contrary to God's plan for humankind. We appeal to persons involved in such heinous acts to change their ways and turn to God, and government to provide security to all.

6. Land conflicts

It is very sad to note that land conflicts are still rampant in the country, and of grave concern to us are unlawful evictions by powerful individuals despite safeguards in the Land Amendment Act, 2010. This kind of greed contradicts the rule of love and neighbour espoused by scriptures as well as our customs. We urge government to protect vulnerable people.

7. Discrimination

Certain categories of people such as persons with disabilities (PWD), albinos and women, continue to be discriminated in our communities contrary to scriptures that urge us to embrace everyone regardless of their physical attributes. Our Constitution also guarantees the rights of all persons. Many PWDs in particular are abandoned and neglected, and as a result, cannot access the basic necessities of life such as food, shelter and clothing. This is contrary to our mission as humans called to emulate Christ who ate with the poor, touched and healed the sick, lame and the leper (Mt. 11:4-5; Lk 4:18 ff). We urge all people to uphold the rights of the vulnerable, and government to increase investment in the empowerment of such persons.

8. Environment

Degradation of our environment, largely by industrial pollution, indiscriminate cutting of trees and destruction of wetlands is still going on unabated. This is a sign that we have forgotten the mandate given to us by God at the time of creation, namely, to till the earth and care for it (Gn. Chapters 1 & 2). Our deviation from this mission has resulted in unprecedented natural disasters such as landslides, floods and prolonged drought, and with these, loss of life, livelihoods and displacement in many areas of our country. Government agencies responsible for protection of the environment should enforce environmental laws without fear or favour. We also remind all persons to shun the use of plastic carrier bags popularly known as kaveera.

9. General elections in 2021

There is anxiety hovering over the 2021 general elections. As we enter the electioneering period (2020-2021), many Ugandans are afraid that there will be more violence and suppression of dissenting views, thus, ruining prospects and hopes for peaceful, free and fair elections. We note with concern the slow pace at which reform of electoral laws is moving and the despondency and restless this is causing among significant portion of the electorate. It is important that government listens to these calls for reforms since existence of free and fair elections is the cornerstone for civilised competition for power.

Finally, we know and believe the Child Jesus was born to bring peace to the world. If we all work together with one mind and spirit and embrace each other as neighbour we can overcome all the challenges bedeviling our country today. Wishing you a blessed Christmas and a happy New Year.

Yours in the Lord

Rt Rev Joseph Antony Zziwa,

Chairman, Uganda Episcopal Conference and Bishop of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese