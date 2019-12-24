Uganda: Armed Thieves Raid Post Bank

Kiryandongo — Criminals Tuesday broke into Post Bank branch at Bweyale town in Kiryandongo District and stole an unspecified amount of money.

According to police, the bank was raided at about 3am.

"The money was stolen from the ATM Machine," Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Regional Police spokesperson said.

Denis Okello and Churchill Ocaya, the two security guards attached to Saracen Security Group, who deployed at the bank told police that the thieves who raided the bank were armed.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the thieves accessed the building through the backdoor.

Mr Okello who reportedly went patrolling behind the building was surrounded by armed men who disarmed and locked him in a latrine.

According to the guards' statement, when Ocaya, tried to find out why his colleague was not delaying to return, he went behind the building where he was also ambushed, disarmed and locked in one of the rooms inside the bank.

The thieves used a gas welding machine to cut through three doors of the bank but they did not gain entry into the strong room.

"The vandalised the ATM machine and went away with an unspecified amount of money," Mr Hakiza said.

Police has detained the two guards at Kiryandongo Central Police station as inquiries into the matter progress.

Last evening, the Inspector General of Police Mr Martin Okoth Ochola warned the public to be cautious during the festive season since criminals may use the period to season to commit crime.

Ugandans are set to join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas and the end of the year. "Therefore, as we ready ourselves to celebrate Christmas, and usher in the new-year, let us be mindful about opportunistic criminals out there who would wish to take advantage of the slightest opportunity to rob or steal what you have worked for throughout the year, and or commit any other crime," Mr Ochola said in his Christmas message.