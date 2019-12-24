Uganda to Chair the Non-Aligned Movement

24 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Frederic Musisi

Kampala — African envoys to the United Nations in New York have endorsed Uganda as the next chair of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) from 2022 to 2025.

NAM is a 120-member group covering 55 percent of the world's population, making it the second largest political gathering after the UN General Assembly where all the 193 UN member states have an equal voice.

Liberia's UN envoy, Mr Dee- Maxwell Kemayah, who doubles as chairman of the African Group on Monday wrote to Uganda's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare confirming that they had endorsed Uganda for the seat.

Ambassador Ayebare confirmed the development.

"Uganda looks forward to chair such a historical and influential movement in international affairs," he said.

Uganda will take over from whose tenure ends in 2022.

In October Azerbaijan hosted the 18th NAM summit which was attended by dozen heads of state and government leaders, to discuss responses to contemporary challenges around the world.

