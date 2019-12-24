Uganda: Mbonye Follower Petitions Court Over Persecution

24 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Athony Wesaka & Arthur Arnold Wadero

A follower of Prophet Elvis Allan Mbonye has petitioned the High Court in Kampala, alleging persecution for standing against the proposed religious and faith organisations policy aimed at regulating churches.

Mr Collins Tugumisirize states that there are many good laws to deal with any mischief that the proposal intends to prevent.

"Already those leaders from the body of Christ, who have taken a stand against the policy have faced some form of persecution by the authorities, including Prophet Elvis Allan Mbonye with no justifiable cause for the unwarranted charges," Mr Tugumisirize's affidavit, which he filed yesterday, reads in part.

"Even when the police have been asked to expedite their investigations by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, they have failed to do so to date," he added.

In 2017, the Ministry of Ethics and Integrity proposed a policy to regulate religious faith-based organisations in Uganda.

It proposes that for one to start up a church, they must possess a Bachelor's degree in Theology.

Addressing journalists after filing the petition, Mr Tugumisirize said they would not watch as acts of injustices are being promoted.

Concerns

"We cannot see this going on and we just sit back because if it goes on, other religions will eventually be affected. Such acts just trigger off other injustices and before you know it, government may start denying businessmen contracts basing on their religious differences," he said.

Mr Tugumisirize rejected the idea of consulting religious leaders, saying that would not reflect the public's view.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.