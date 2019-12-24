Uganda: UPDF to Try 100 Ldus for Gun Misuse

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) first Division is expected to try more than 100 cases of murder, gun mismanagement, extortion and theft involving Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel in January next year.

More than 6000 LDU recruits were deployed in Kampala Metropolitan Policing Area in April this year to beef up security. This was part of President Museveni's 10-point security plan unveiled at the peak of violent crimes last year.

However, the LDUs have been on the spot over reckless shootings that have resulted into the death of civilians. There are also allegations of theft and extortion levelled against the LDUs through staging illegal roadblocks and operations.

According to source, close to 100 LDU personnel are expected to stand trial. Major Yusuf Katamba, the 1st Division UPDF Spokesperson has confirmed the forthcoming trial of the LDUs.

"In early January, our courts will be sitting in South Division because they are under that jurisdiction. We shall be taking all those cases to court. There are so many cases; some of them are disciplinary related," he said.

The development comes at a time when are investigating a case in which LDU personnel allegedly shot and killed Dan Apollo Loyomo, the Rupa Sub County LCIII chairperson in Moroto District.

A fortnight ago, UPDF arrested three LDUs for killing their commander, Corporal Simon Emuron in Kisekka Market during an operation. Emuron was allegedly shot by LDUs while dispersing a rowdy crowd.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last month, Abdul-Aziz Mwanjje, an LDU was arrested for shooting dead a civilian in a scuffle at Kabusu, Rubaga Division, in Kampala. He was locked up at Old Kampala Police Station for allegedly shooting to death Jimmy Ssetumba, a resident of Bunamwaya in Wakiso District.

Mwanjje was later transferred to Makindye military barracks. The Kabusu incident came on the heels of investigations into the shooting of Sam Odukur by an LDU at Buyala under Wakiso Policing Division.

The LDUs had gone to pick up Odukur for allegedly beating up the area chairman and his wife. Grace Matsiko, a security analyst argues that the involvement of LDUs in crimes points to gaps in individual character that was perhaps not well studied during recruitment.

Matsiko said the few elements that have committed errors doesn't paint a picture of indiscipline on the entire LDU force but shows that some have individual problems and conduct that was not well observed.

The UPDF Land Forces Commander, Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu, recently said LDUs have greatly contributed to stability in Kampala. He said they have arrested more than 2,000 suspects since they were deployed.