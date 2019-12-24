Namibia: Drunk Driving Arrests On the Rise in Oshana

DESPITE the recently introduced directive that set the bail in respect of drunk driving offences at a sum of N$8000 for first time offenders, the number of arrests for drunk driving incidents continues to rise in the Oshana region.

The directive is aimed at curbing the number of drunk driving incidents across the board.

Last Friday, a 30-year-old woman was arrested for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at Oshiko road block at Ongwediva, Oshana region.

According to Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo, it is alleged that the suspect, Angela Johanna Haimbodi, was found to be intoxicated while driving a white Toyota Hilux GD6 double cab with registration number N2332SH from Ongwediva in the direction of Ondangwa.

The suspect, who has a seven-month-old baby boy, was arrested and granted bail of N$8000 immediately after sobering up.

On the same day, at about 23h38, a 30-year-old man was driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and alleged to be defeating the course of justice.

The suspect, Efraima Ihambo from Ohakwenyanga village, was found intoxicated while driving a white Toyota 2.7 Hilux with registration number N213ND from Ondangwa towards Ongwediva when he was arrested.

Aiyambo said the suspect refused to have his blood drawn for alcohol testing.

A 32-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol at Ongwediva on the same day.

Erastus Kaulinawa Shinyemba was arrested on the Ongwediva-Ondangwa main road.

It's alleged that the suspect was found driving a white Toyota Yaris with registration number N31288SH by police officers.

He was driving from Ondangwa towards Ongwediva.

A case of reckless and negligent driving was reported at Adolf settlement near Ongwediva after a 53-year-old man was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing the main road at about 18H40 on Friday.

The suspect, Panduleni Nicanor (28), was driving a yellow Honda sedan, registration number N16376SH.

The victim was taken to Oshakati State Hospital.

He sustained multiple injuries on the head, neck, both legs and on the right arm but is reportedly in a stable condition.

The victim was later transferred to Ongwediva Medipark Hospital.

On Saturday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol at Oshiko road block at Ongwediva at about 01h00.

It is alleged that the suspect, Paulus Collin Natangwe, was driving a white Jetta 4 with registration number N15969ND from Ongwediva towards Ondangwa when he was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The police at Ondangwa have opened a case of reckless and/or negligent driving and failing to ascertain the extent of damages after an accident.

It is alleged that on Sunday at about 05H20 at the Okangwena informal settlement (along the Ondangwa main road), a silver Toyota Rav 4 with registration number N12760ND swerved from it's lane while driving from the direction of Onethindi and hit a second vehicle head-on, described as a white Toyota vvti police van that was heading to Onandjokwe hospital.

Aiyambo said that the driver of the private vehicle fled the scene of the accident after the impact and his identity is not yet known.

The driver of the police van was Nakambale Fillemon, a charge office driver from the Ondangwa police station.

No injuries were sustained by any of the occupants of the vehicles involved in the Okangwena accident.

Aiyambo further cautioned all drivers to adhere to the road regulations and avoid driving while under the influence of toxic substances.

He called on all road users to maintain a zero tolerance towards drunk driving during the festive season.