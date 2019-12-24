Angola: Registration for Military Draft Starts January 6

24 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The registration for military draft of national males born in 2002 takes place from Jan 6 to Feb 29, 2020, based in the General Law of Military Service.

A press note from the Ministry of Defence handed to ANGOP last Monday informs that the registration also covers the national citizens born in the previous year that, for several reasons, did not join the military draft registrar.

The process aims to keep control of the acceptable reserves in human resources, as well as facilitating the regular and qualitative renewal of Angolan Armed Forces' personnel as needed.

For this aim, all covered on the registration process must provide a copy of their ID, four passport-type photographs, educational qualifications letter and a certificate of residence.

On the villages where it is not possible to gather all the necessary documentation citizens will be allowed to register by presenting a document proving their identity and, in the absence of this, by express declaration of two suitable witnesses.

Registration will take place in municipal and district administrations, settlements, diplomatic missions and consular services.

On the note, it is recalled that citizens who, without justification, do not carry out the Military Registration will be considered to be incurring in an infringement and can be included in the lists to be sent to the justice organs for criminal or administrative accountability.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

