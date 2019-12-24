Angola: Football - Tony Leads Girabola's Scorers List

24 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — With eleven goals scored, the forward player of Petro de Luanda, Tony, ends the firstleg leading the top scorers list of Girabola2019/20, the top division football championship, after fifteen matches played.

The Brazilian gained prominence after scoring three goals in Petro's victory over Recreativo do Libolo (3-0).

Playing for Petro since 2016, the Brazilian player also scored one of the goals of Petro's 2-0 victory over Sporting de Cabinda last Saturday, at the closing of the championship's first leg.

Petro de Luanda lead the competition with 38 points, one more than 1º de Agosto, in the second position.

António Rosa Ribeiro "Tony", 27 years old, before playing for Petro de Luanda, represented the Brazilian Brusque Football Club.

In the top scorers list the second position is occupied by the last season championship's best scorer Mabululu, from 1º de Agosto, with nine goals, followed by his younger brother Jó Paciência of Sporting de Cabinda, with one less.

For the last five years, another Brazilian player Tiago Azulão who played for Petro de Luanda, was the top scorer in two occasions 2017 (16 goals) and 2018 (21 goals), Yano, now playing for Petro in 2015 (13 goals) and Gelson Dala in 2016 (23 goals).

Carlos Alves is the greatest scorer of the Angolan football history and he scored 29 goals in 1980.

