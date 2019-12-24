Angola: Armed Forces' Operational Capacity Depends On Staff Training

24 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — The increase in operational capacity of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) requires permanent training of staff and the equipping of military units with modern technical and technological means, the commander of the Army, General Gouveia João de Sá Miranda, said on Saturday.

The general made the statement at the military graduation ceremony and award of diploma to 96 newly trained staff in military sciences at the Army Academy.

This marks the training and promotion of young people with leadership profile and high knowledge of the history and tradition of struggle of the Angolan people, the general said.

The general also urged younger generation to preserve the achievements of veteran military personnel and permanently raise technical and professional knowledge, as well as the moral, civic and patriotic qualities.

The Angolan Armed Forces have gained 96 new graduates, trained at the Army Military Academy (AMEX) of Lobito, centre-west Benguela Province, that being the third group to be trained in this academy since 2013.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga Accuses Wife of Attempted Murder
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.