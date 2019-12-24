Angola Privileges Diplomacy for Economic Development

Luanda — Angola will continue in 2020 to privilege the economic diplomacy to attract investments for socioeconomic development, stated last week the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.

In a press conference held to analyze the diplomacy performance in 2010, the minister stressed that the priorities are in line with the 2018/2022 development programme, that is why it's essential to make new partnerships and consolidate the existing ones.

The strategy, according to the minister, aims at attracting investments for the continuous construction of infrastructures in the domains of energy, roads, ports, telecommunications, among others, to serve as a basis for the strategy of economic diversification.

In this perspective, Manuel Augusto considered fundamental the consolidation of bilateral relations with friendly countries and existing strategic partnerships, as well as the improvement of the country's business environment and credibility, eliminating the barriers that keep potential investors away.

He said a special attention will also be paid to Angolans abroad, having also announced the holding of a meeting with the Angolan diaspora, as well as another gathering of Angolan cadres working in international agencies, such as the UN.

The official said that from the first months of next year, it is planned the passing of identification documents to Angolans abroad, stressing that attention to nationals should be the object of Angola's missions abroad.

During the interview, the diplomat admitted the possibility of Angola's candidacy for the Commonwealth Community to be confirmed at the Kigali Summit (Rwanda) scheduled for the second half of 2020.

As for the entry into the Francophone Community, the minister envisages that it will only occur in 2021, but the country might gain observer status.

In another part of his address, the minister said that the country will assume next August the rotating presidency of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), for two years, aiming, among others, to solve the problem of mobility to meet citizens' expectations, as well as devote greater attention to strengthening cooperation with East Timor.

Taking stock of the actions carried out in 2019, he considered that it was a good year, being "unquestionable the transmission to the world of the image of the new Angola, by the geostrategic position, the economic potential and the continuous contribution to peace and the peaceful resolution of conflicts in the continent".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The official stressed that Angola has occupied its place in the international arena through participation in world events, placing of cadres in the international system, such as specialized agencies and the UN, eliminating the negative tendency of the "empty chair".

At continental level, he stressed that he has been an active player in the African Union, sharing experiences with other countries in the pursuit of peace and concord, such as the work done for the Uganda/Rwanda conciliation, an agreement brokered with Angola's participation and which brought about a peaceful settlement of the dispute between the two countries, with reciprocal advantages.

Manuel Augusto stressed the fact that an Angolan is representative of the African Union (AU) to the Central African Republic.

He also reminded that the country is an active member of the World Human Rights Council and has succeeded in electing the Angolan national Georges Chikoti as secretary general of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) organisation for a five-year term.

The minister Manuel Augusto referred to the Angolan participation in multilateral forums and visits abroad at the highest level, as well as the fact that the country hosted this year several individuals.

The diplomat considered the restructuring of the diplomatic sector as essential, empowering it with human resources through internal and public competitions, while ensuring the continuous improvement of working and social conditions for the staff and a decent retirement.