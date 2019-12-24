Angola: Authorities to Vaccinate More Than 200,000 Animals in Luanda

Luanda — More than 200,000 animals, including dogs, monkeys and cats, will be immunized during the vaccination campaign that runs from Monday until January 6, 2020, in Luanda, in an initiative of the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Fisheries.

To achieve this goal, the campaign involves several brigades of activists distributed in fixed posts set up in local administrations and veterinary offices, as well as in posts set up throughout the city.

The preventive action launched at a ceremony chaired by the provincial governor of Luanda, Sérgio Luhter Rescova, in Cacuaco Municipality, aims to guarantee the health of animals as well as the protection of the citizens.

By the end of September 2019, Luanda had registered 35 human deaths as result of animal bites and animal contagious diseases.