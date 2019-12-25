Sudan: Juba Peace Talks - 'Breakthrough Accord' On Central Sudan Track

Juba — The government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebel alliance signed a final peace agreement on the central Sudan track in Juba on Tuesday in what negotiators hailed as a 'breakthrough' that 'addresses the roots of the crisis in Sudan and issues of the people'.

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Head of the Sovereign Council and head of the government delegation Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', and by El Tom Hajo on behalf of the central Sudan track in the presence of the SRF chairman El Hadi Idris and the Chadian delegation that joined the South Sudanese mediation.

Hajo, deputy head of the SRF and head of the negotiation team for the central Sudan track confirmed that "the agreement addresses the roots of the crisis in Sudan and issues of the people".

In a press statement after the signing, he said "the accord can be considered a good omen and the beginning of a comprehensive peace".

'The upcoming days will witness signing of the rest of the tracks, indicating that the year 2020 shall be the year of peace' - SRF chairman El Hadi Idris

El Hadi Idris described the agreement as a "major breakthrough", stating that "the upcoming days will witness signing of the rest of the tracks, indicating that the year 2020 shall be the year of peace". He expressed his optimism about the peace process. "We are proceeding at a steady pace," he said.

Development

The agreement on central Sudan includes addressing of the basic issues related to development, farmers' issues, the El Gezira and El Managil Agricultural Scheme, land rights, in addition to a fair distribution of wealth which leads to a decent life for the people living in the region.

'The agreement is inclusive and not aimed at a particular party or group... ' - El Tom Hajo

In his statement, Hajo emphasised that the agreement does not talk about quotas or positions, but is inclusive and not aimed at a particular party or group.

"What distinguishes the central Sudan track is that its issues have never been covered. It is the region with the most silent problems. We could say that the accord addressed the crisis before it could explode, enabling the people of this region to put their cases on the table," he said, and called on the international community to support peace in Sudan.

'Sudan has experienced epochs of war and devastation, and the time has come for the Sudanese to live in stability and peace... ' - Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti'

Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' congratulated the Sudanese people with the signing of the first peace track. "Sudan has experienced epochs of war and devastation, and the time has come for the Sudanese to live in stability and peace," he said.

South Sudanese mediation chief Tut Galuak congratulated the parties and the Sudanese people with the agreement. He praised the progress of the negotiations within the four remaining tracks, and welcomed the Chadian delegation.

El Sheikh Bin Omar, member of the Chadian mediation delegation, expressed his happiness with the central Sudan agreement, calling it "one of the building blocks for peace".

In his speech on the occasion of the signing of the agreement, he pointed out that "the situation in Sudan affects Chad as well, be it negatively or positively".

